Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Brent Suter Close to Finding New Home
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Former Reds pitcher Brent Suter is close to agreeing to terms with the Angels according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
Suter appeared in 95 games for the Reds over the past two seasons, posting a 3.43 ERA in 133 1/3 innings.
The veteran was known for his love for Cincinnati and funny personality, but has been a consistent presence for the Reds out of the bullpen.
The Reds Caleb Ferguson to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in December, which led many to believe that the Reds would be moving on from Suter.
Both Suter (Cincinnati native) and Ferguson (Columbus native) are from Ohio.
Ferguson has been a solid reliever for the majority of his career. Splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners in 2025, the left-hander finished with a 5-4 record with a 3.58 ERA in a career-high 70 games. He has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over his seven-season career.
The 29-year-old has spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros. Pirates, and Mariners.
