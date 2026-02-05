Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Signs With Kansas City Royals

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile has agreed to a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals with an invitation to Spring Training.

Maile appeared in 25 games for the Royals last season, slashing .244/.346/.356 with three extra-base hits.

The veteran spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Reds, slashing .210/.291/.331 with 22 extra-base hits.

In his 10-year career, Maile has spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Reds, and Royals.

The 34-year-old was drafted in the eighth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He made his MLB debut on September 1, 2015, and went 0-1 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Reds replaced Maile with Jose Trevino last season and signed Trevino to a three-year extension in Spring Training.

Tyler Stephenson's contract is up after this season, and it'll be interesting to see how the Reds move forward at catcher.

You can see the team's full announcement below:

We have signed C Luke Maile to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 5, 2026

