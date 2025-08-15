SERIES PREVIEW: Why the Reds Series Against the Brewers Will be Season Turning Point
CINCINNATI -- Right now. If the Reds are going to assert themselves as legitimate Postseason contenders, now is the time to do it.
With a series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend in Cincinnati looming, there's a feeling of if-not-now-then-when surrounding the Reds. If they can't beat the Brewers at home this weekend and assert themselves into the third NL Wild Card spot, then when will they?
It's time. It's time for the Reds to take the next step this weekend. This young core that the Reds have is ready. They're talented enough to play themselves into the Postseason. But to do that, they have to beat the best.
There's no better opportunity than to be playing the Brewers this weekend. Out of nowhere, the Brewers have been hotter than the weather here in the Queen City this Summer. Winners of 27 of their past 31 games- that's like a record a top 10 college basketball team would have through the regular season- the Brewers have also won 12 straight games to surge to the best record in Major League Baseball.
This Brewers team is 76-44 for a reason. Even if you can't name another player on their team besides Christian Yelich, know that that is what makes it even more impressive with what they're doing. Led by second-year manager Pat Murphy, the Brewers have six players with over 100 hits and four players with 12+ home runs. They also have four players with 50+ RBIs and five players hitting over .260.
Their offensive depth is a big reason why they've been surging since the All-Star Break. But they've also leaned heavily on their pitching, ranking second in the National League in both ERA and opponent batting average. Milwaukee has three pitchers with over double-digit wins, and closer Trevor Megill has 28 saves this season.
Milwaukee's ability to continually build a strong roster is why they have won the NL Central in three of the past four seasons, and they are likely to win it again this season.
The Reds are only 2-5 against the Brewers this season, showing the disparity between the two teams in terms of talent and winning pedigrees. But since the Reds' last series against the Brewers, they are 34-25 in their last 59 games. They've been winning games to put themselves in position to break through, and this weekend is the time to do just that.
Not only are the Reds playing the Brewers this weekend, but they're also going to the West Coast for a three-series road trip the next week-and-a-half. We all know the Reds' West Coast struggles in recent seasons.
Jeff Brantley said last week that the Reds, ideally, need to go 30-20 in their last 50 games to make the Postseason. Through 10 of those games, they're 6-4. They're right on pace to get to 30-20.
But now is the time to reverse recent trends that have been Achilles heels of Reds teams of the last decade-plus: beat the Brewers and win on the West Coast. If they can reverse those trends, there very well may be Postseason baseball in Cincinnati. If not, the same old song and dance will continue surrounding this franchise.
Terry Francona's teams in the past have always played at their best in the pennant race. This Reds team is heading towards the climax of the season. But what they do this weekend and the next two weeks will serve as the turning point of their season.
