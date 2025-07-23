Inside The Reds

Terry Francona and Chase Burns React to Reds Disappointing Loss to Nationals

The Reds are 52-50.

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) removes Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) from the game against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell 6-1 to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night for their third straight loss.

The Reds offense struggled, scoring just one run all night.

"We got hits, we just didn't string them together," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "We knew their starter probably wouldn't go real deep by design and Pilkington came in and gave them two really good innings."

Chase Burns struck out ten batters and looked incredible early, but the Nationals started to hit the rookie the more they saw him.

"He's still learning," Francona said. "He did throw some changeups tonight and as that develops, that is when you're going to see him turn that lineup over that third time a lot easier. Right now, everything is pretty hard. If he makes a mistake, he has a chance to get hit harder than if you have to respect another speed."

Burns said he felt great, but the Nationals put some good swings on good pitches and he got fatigued as the game went on.

"I felt great going into it," Burns said. I was making a lot of good pitches. They were putting a lot of good swings on it and then I got a little fatigued at the end. They stacked up some good hits."

You can listen to Francona and Burns's postgame press conferences below:

