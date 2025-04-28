Inside The Reds

The Cincinnati Reds Have Found Their Closer in Emilio Pagan

Pagan has had a really solid April as the Reds' closer.

Alex Frank

Apr 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Terry Francona said before the regular season that the closer role on the roster would be a by-committee approach. That approach came in the wake of Alexis Diaz, the team's leader in saves the previous three seasons, on the injured list heading into Opening Day.

In the Reds' first win of the season, back on March 29th against the San Francisco Giants, Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning to get the save. It was the first of seven saves Pagan has made so far this season.

Through 14 appearances entering Sunday's series finale at Colorado, Pagan has a 2.70 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts to just two walks. Of the 176 pitches he's thrown this season, 69% have been for strikes. The veteran has allowed just five hits this season, with 10 appearances without allowing a hit.

Right now, Pagan is on pace for 41 saves this season. He's also on pace to pitch nearly 77 innings with 81 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

Those numbers right there are why Pagan should be the closer the rest of the season.

Chris Welsh mentioned on the radio broadcast of Saturday's game that Pagan is throwing the ball so much harder this year than he did in 2024. That's key here, because that's what the Reds need in a closer; someone that can come in and throw strikes and throw hard.

Eight times this season, Pagan has come into a game and delivered a perfect performance. No runs, hits, or walks. That's the exact kind of consistency you need in a closer.

Pagan had three saves in three consecutive days on the latest road trip for the Reds.

Prior to this season, Pagan's best season was in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He saved 20 games for a Rays team that won 96 games and pushed the Houston Astros to five games in the American League Divisional Series. The 33-year-old had an ERA of 2.31 and 96 strikeouts to just 13 walks.

The numbers Pagan is on pace for this season are similar to those in 2019. Plus, Pagan has pitched on teams that have made the Postseason. Including the 2019 Rays, Pagan has pitched for four teams that have made the Postseason. Cincinnati, at 15-13 through 28 games on the season, is setting itself up to play itself into contention as the calendar turns to May.

Even though Francona said the Reds were going to use a by-committee approach at closer, one member of that committee has clearly emerged as the leader. Pagan needs to be the Reds closer for the rest of this season. He's done it before, and he can do it again.

