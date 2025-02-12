The Most Reliable Bullpen Pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds is NOT Who You Think It Is
Cincinnati Reds pitchers and catchers have reported which means the battle for the bullpen has started. It looks as if two spots are up for grabs because there is a clear top six.
Which of the six is the most reliable, though? A combination of statistics will point to a stunning answer to that question.
Relief pitching is a fickle thing. One day you can strikeout the side for a perfect inning and then the next you can allow a home run and get three outs. That makes a relief pitcher’s ERA 4.50. That’s a number we would all agree is mediocre. ERA is not a good way to evaluate a relief pitcher.
So how should we do it? A lot of analysts point to strikeout-to-walk ratio as a good barometer, but what is the main goal of a relief pitcher? They need to limit the drama. So let’s look at the Reds pitchers who were the best at making a relief appearance without allowing any kind of baserunner.
The current Reds relief pitcher that had the most appearances of this kind is none other than Sam Moll.
Yes, I know you’re wondering why I spelled Alexis Diaz wrong, but the Reds closer was not the best at this. Moll made 22 appearances last season where he didn’t allow a baserunner.
Scott Barlow is second with 19 appearances sans a baserunner, then Diaz is third on this list with 16 , and brand new Red Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter are tied with 14.
For the record, Fernando Cruz had the most appearances without a baserunner with 26 last year. He is now a Yankee, though, so that is why I didn’t mention him until now.
I do believe Diaz is still the best relief pitcher on the team, with Rogers right behind him, but we underrate Moll. When you also add the fact that Moll inherited 22 runners and only allowed one of them to score last year, you see his total value.
The most reliable pitcher may not always be the most talented pitcher. In this case, Moll is the Reds most reliable relief pitcher.
