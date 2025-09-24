Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named Southern League All-Stars
Three Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguers were rewarded for their performance and named to the Southern League All-Star team in 2025. Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez and Trevor Kuncl.
Stewart slashed .306/.377/.473 with 29 extra-base hits and 44 RBIs. The 21-year-old was named to the MLB Futures Game roster alongside catcher Alfredo Duno. His performance would lead to his promotion to Triple-A Louisville at the All-Star break and later to the Reds' roster, where he made his MLB debut on September 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rodriguez played in 82 games with the Lookouts before being promoted to Triple-A Louisville on July 18 alongside Stewart. Rodriguez slashed .298/.357/.481 with 30 extra-base hits, six stolen bases, and 45 RBIs. The 21-year-old's performance dipped slightly once he reached Louisville, batting .260 with a .709 OPS, but he did showcase good defense and decent power.
Kuncl is the more surprising selection. Signed by the Texas Rangers on a Minor League contract in February 2024, he was released and later signed by the Reds in October. In his first Minor League season, Kuncl was 4-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 20 saves in 47 games. The 26-year-old is a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and will play in the Arizona Fall League this fall.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast