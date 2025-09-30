Three Keys for Reds to Steal Game One vs. Dodgers in Los Angeles
Vegas doesn't give the Reds much of a chance to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The Dodgers are -200 and the Reds are +160 on the moneyline.
With that being said, I think the Reds have a chance to steal Game 1 in LA on Tuesday night. Here are the three keys to victory.
Hunter Greene Must Dominate
Hunter Greene tossed a complete-game shutout in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs a couple of weeks ago, a four-game series Cincinnati would go on to sweep.
The Reds need that version of Greene to show up against the Dodgers on Tuesday night if they want to have a chance. With Blake Snell on the mound for Los Angeles, runs will be hard to come by.
If the Reds want a chance, they need Greene to dominate and hand the ball over to their bullpen absolutely.
Reds Bats Must Find a Way
The last time the Reds faced Blake Snell, he threw a no-hitter against them. The left-hander has been dominant of late, giving up just one run in his last three starts and 19 innings.
Cincinnati's offense has struggled all season, but they'll need to find a way to get a run or two across against the former Cy Young award winner. With Greene on the mound, two or three runs could be enough.
The Dodgers' bullpen is near the bottom of the league in ERA. If you chase Snell after six innings, the Reds have a chance to get to LA's weakness.
You're likely not going to win this game by stringing together 4-5 singles in a row. A couple of extra-base hits will do the job. Just find a way!
Use Their Speed
One of the most disappointing things about this 2025 Reds team is that they don't run a whole lot. After being third in all of Major League Baseball in stolen bases in 2024, the Reds are just 19th in stolen bases in 2025. It's not for a lack of speed. It's due to a lack of aggressiveness.
With a star pitcher on the mound for the Dodgers, it's the perfect time to be aggressive whenever they reach base. One run could be the difference in the game. The Reds should look to steal ns and take an extra base whenever the opportunity presents itself on Tuesday night.
Game 1
The Reds and Dodgers are scheduled to play Game 1 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, starting at 9:08 ET.
