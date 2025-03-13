Inside The Reds

Watch: Matt McLain Says There is No Reason the Reds Shouldn't Go Deep Into October

This is bold!

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury suffered in spring training, Reds' second baseman Matt McLain is fired up for the 2025 campaign.

"It feels great, brand new," McLain told MLB Network's Brian Kelly. "I feel strong, and I am ready to go."

When the news spread that McLain would miss a significant amount of time, Reds' fans knew he'd be greatly missed. McLain was arguably the Reds' best offensive player in 2023 when he hit. 290 with 53 extra-base hits and stole 14 bases.

"It wasn't fun. It's a part of sports. I did the best that I could with it, and I learned from it. Now, I've moved on from it, and I am ready to go."

McLain is excited to be back playing with his partner up the middle, Elly De La Cruz.

"We work together every day, McLain said. "We do early work, turning a lot of double plays. One of the things that I had to learn was learning his range on balls that he is going to come across. It's fun, and it takes some pressure off of me, honestly...we work really well together."

The Reds have made the playoffs just once since the 2013 season, but McLain has big hopes for the 2025 team.

"Health is the top priority for us. If we have everyone healthy and everyone can get rolling at the same time, there is no reason that this team shouldn't be in it, deep into October.

The 25-year-old had the second-highest slugging percentage amongst shortstops in 2023.

Cincinnati is hoping McLain can replicate his 2023 season this year and lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Watch MLB Network's full interview with McLain below:

