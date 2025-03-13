Watch: Matt McLain Says There is No Reason the Reds Shouldn't Go Deep Into October
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury suffered in spring training, Reds' second baseman Matt McLain is fired up for the 2025 campaign.
"It feels great, brand new," McLain told MLB Network's Brian Kelly. "I feel strong, and I am ready to go."
When the news spread that McLain would miss a significant amount of time, Reds' fans knew he'd be greatly missed. McLain was arguably the Reds' best offensive player in 2023 when he hit. 290 with 53 extra-base hits and stole 14 bases.
"It wasn't fun. It's a part of sports. I did the best that I could with it, and I learned from it. Now, I've moved on from it, and I am ready to go."
McLain is excited to be back playing with his partner up the middle, Elly De La Cruz.
"We work together every day, McLain said. "We do early work, turning a lot of double plays. One of the things that I had to learn was learning his range on balls that he is going to come across. It's fun, and it takes some pressure off of me, honestly...we work really well together."
The Reds have made the playoffs just once since the 2013 season, but McLain has big hopes for the 2025 team.
"Health is the top priority for us. If we have everyone healthy and everyone can get rolling at the same time, there is no reason that this team shouldn't be in it, deep into October.
The 25-year-old had the second-highest slugging percentage amongst shortstops in 2023.
Cincinnati is hoping McLain can replicate his 2023 season this year and lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Watch MLB Network's full interview with McLain below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast