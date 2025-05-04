WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Reds Drop Two Out of Three to Nationals in Weekend Setback
CINCINNATI -- After going 6-3 on their road trip in late April, the Reds returned home to face the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals. These were two teams the Reds should have taken advantage of playing at home. Instead, they went just 3-4.
This week was a setback for the Reds. Even though they did a lot of good things, including their bullpen retiring 37 straight opposing batters, this week was a setback.
Whether the Reds being 18-17 through 35 games is where fans thought they would be on the night of May 4th, this team is better than what their current record is. Unfortunately, we're close to a point in the season where, as Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells would say, you are what your record says you are.
We've seen this Reds team look like a team that can compete with the elite teams in the National League. They took two out of three games in San Francisco against the Giants. They scored 24 runs in Baltimore against the Orioles. This team is capable of being really good.
But to be a really good team, you have to beat the teams you're supposed to beat. Losing two out of three to the Nationals, regardless of how pesky they are, is not a sign of a team hoping to be really good.
Through just over a month this season, the Reds have emboided taking three steps forward then two steps back. While it is only early May, the excuse of it still being early is starting to fly away.
The Reds are just 9-10 at home. That's not good enough, plain and simple. If Cincinnati wants any shot at contending this season, they have to win at home. Great teams win at home, especially against teams with a below .500 record.
What kind of team are the Reds actually going to be this season, as far as Postseason contention goes? This month of May will tell us a lot about this team being able to establish consistency and do the things great teams do.
