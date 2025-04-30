Inside The Reds

What to Expect Chase Petty's Debut for the Cincinnati Reds

Petty set to make MLB debut for Reds against Cardinals.

Jeff Carr

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Chase Petty is set to debut Wednesday night for the Cincinnati Reds against the St Louis Cardinals and you can expect two things: solid velocity and a deadly slider.

He averages 96 MPH on the fastball. He throws a four-seamer the majority of the time but does mix in a sinker a decent amount, with a dip to 95 MPH average pitch velocity. 

His swing-and-miss pitch is his slider, which he can sometimes morph into a sweeper to keep hitters off balance. He has a swing-and-miss rate better than 40% on the slider, this year.

A changeup rounds out his five-pitch mix. It’s not used much more than a show-me pitch so that opposing hitters have to account for it.

His strikeout to walk rate is solid, though the strikeouts may come down a bit as he adjusts to MLB level hitters. His walk rate of 9% this year in Louisville would be slightly more than the MLB-average pitcher at 8.4%.

With his out pitch being a slider, there are two Cardinals hitters to be wary of with that pitch. Both Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan hit .300 or better against sliders, so far this year.

All in all, he is a top-10 prospect in the Reds organization and a fringe top-100 prospect, depending on which publication you get your rankings from. His debut may be a mixed bag, but he is a guy who has a real shot to stick in the rotation, long term. 

At this moment, though, I think there’d have to be an injury for him to get a chance to stick. This should be a one-and-done type debut, for now.

Published
