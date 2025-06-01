What Went Wrong? Reds Manager Terry Francona Breaks Down Series Defeat to Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Chicago Cubs 7-2 on Sunday afternoon.
The Cubs took a 4-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back. They are 30-3 this season when they have a two-run lead at any point in the game.
Nick Martinez said it came down to a lack of aggressiveness by him.
"I think all day I was just not as aggressive in the zone as I normally am," Martinez said postgame.
The Reds have yet to come behind when this season when trailing after six innings. They are 0-23 in those instances. Reds manager Terry Francona knows the offense has to find more ways to score on days when not everyone is hitting.
"You're right," Francona told Jim Day. "If I had the answer, I wouldn't be sitting here pissed off. We are going to have to figure that out better. Days where you really swing it, okay that is good, but we are going to have to find a way to manufacture runs on the days we aren't swinging it very good."
The Reds have not won back-to-back series since the middle of April. They host the Brewers for a three-game series starting on Monday at 7:10 ET.
You can watch Francona and Martinez's full postgame interviews below:
