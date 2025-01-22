Inside The Reds

Will Cincinnati Reds Move Graham Ashcraft to Bullpen in 2025?

Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft may have a different role in 2025.

Jeff Carr

Jul 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) reacts during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jul 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) reacts during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have prioritized pitching so far this offseason. The moves that they have made seem to point to a current pitcher changing roles.

There has been no announcement yet (nor should there be in January), but it would appear Graham Ashcraft may be moving to the bullpen. This is a move that has been speculated about since his injury last season.

The Reds bullpen would be better for it.

Ashcraft has had his fair share of good performances in his young career and his fair share of troubles. He was a disappointment in 15 games last season. On top of the injuries he dealt with, he compiled a 5.24 ERA and 1.500 WHIP (walks-plus-hits per innings pitched).

What really drives this idea home is twofold. His performance when facing an opposing lineup a third time and the moves the Reds have made. Let’s start with what the Reds did.

Nick Martinez was given the qualifying offer and he accepted it. Lots have wondered if this was an overpay for the Reds, but this was about ensuring depth for the starting rotation. 

Then they traded for Brady Singer, giving up Jonathan India in the process. Again, some wondered if it was an overpay, but Singer is now the only current Reds pitcher to have made 30+ starts in a season. 

Clearly, after hiring Terry Francona, the Reds have prioritized trust in their pitching staff.

This is where Ashcraft’s performance comes in. 

Francona has made it clear he values a starting pitcher’s ability to pitch deeper into games. It takes the pressure off the bullpen for the long haul and keeps them fresh for the stretch run in the latter part of the season. This is not a strength for Ashcraft.

In his career, once he faces an opponent the third time in a game, he is at a disadvantage. Opposing hitters have an .840 OPS against him the third time. 

His ability to get hitters to swing and miss when facing them a third time is almost non-existent. He has a strikeout percentage of 16% for his career when facing a hitter for the third time. League average strikeout rate is 22%.

What’s more is that the few times he has ever thrown more than 100 pitches, those at-bats have been horrible. Opposing hitters have an OPS over 1.000 when Ashcraft is pitching past the century mark.

When facing hitters the first time, though, Ashcraft is nails. He has a strikeout to walk ratio of 3-to-1 and holds opposing hitters to a slugging percentage of .396. His was rate of 4% is exactly what you look for in a good relief pitcher.

He is a clear candidate, based on performance and based on the Reds offseason strategy, for bullpen work in 2025. He will be able to throw every pitch at 110% effort which will increase his effectiveness and overall value to the team.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis