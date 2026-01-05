Former Reds All-Star Receiving Interest From Division Rival

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly interested in signing former Cincinnati Reds infielder, Eugenio Suarez, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Pirates have been much more aggressive this offseason than they have been historically. Earlier this offseason, they signed Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal. The biggest contract that Pittsburgh has ever given out in free agency was to Francisco Liriano in 2014 when they signed him to a three-year, $39 million deal.

Suarez had a tremendous first half with Arizona last season, slashing .248/.320/.576, but was traded to Seattle at the trade deadline, where he struggled.

With the Mariners, Suarez slashed .189/.255/.428 with 22 extra-base hits and 79 strikeouts in 53 games.

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel predicted Suarez to get two years, $45 million in free agency. However, as time passes, you have to wonder if he will be forced to agree to a smaller deal.

While the Reds certainly need offensive help, it doesn't feel like they'll be able to come up with the money to sign their former third baseman.

