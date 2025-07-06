Zach Wheeler Delivers Best Performance by a Pitcher Reds Have Seen in a Decade
One statistic proves that the Cincinnati Reds just faced their second-toughest pitching matchup in the last 10 years on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, I might even argue it was tougher than the toughest.
The statistic for pitchers known as "Game Score" attempts to assign point values to a particular pitcher’s entire performance. Zach Wheeler’s complete game on Sunday registered 93 total points and is behind only Blake Snell’s no-hitter he tossed for the San Francisco Giants against the Reds in 2024. Despite the two-point gap, I believe Wheeler’s start should be viewed as better than Snell’s.
First, a bit about the statistic I am referring to. You can calculate a pitcher’s Game Score by starting with a base of 50 points. Then, add one point for each out recorded (3 points per inning pitched), 2 points for each inning pitched after the fourth, 1 point for each strikeout, and subtract 2 points for each hit, 4 points for each earned run, 2 points for each unearned run, and 1 point for each walk.
Snell’s no-hitter was not as good as Wheeler’s performance for one reason: Snell allowed more base runners than Wheeler. One lucky swing by Austin Hays turned into a solo home run. That’s it. That’s the Reds’ lineup’s contribution to this game. Wheeler also struck out one more batter (12) than did Snell (11).
I know, I am splitting hairs here, but seriously, the outing that Wheeler had against the Reds was the best since Jake Arrieta threw a complete game shutout against them in 2014 and earned a 97 Game Score. That day, Arrieta allowed a hit, a walk, and struck out 13.
Truly a masterful performance, well worth a tip o’ the cap, by Wheeler.
