Inside The Reds

Zach Wheeler Delivers Best Performance by a Pitcher Reds Have Seen in a Decade

Wheeler's dominance was transcendent against the Reds on Sunday

Jeff Carr

Mar 21, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
One statistic proves that the Cincinnati Reds just faced their second-toughest pitching matchup in the last 10 years on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, I might even argue it was tougher than the toughest.

The statistic for pitchers known as "Game Score" attempts to assign point values to a particular pitcher’s entire performance. Zach Wheeler’s complete game on Sunday registered 93 total points and is behind only Blake Snell’s no-hitter he tossed for the San Francisco Giants against the Reds in 2024. Despite the two-point gap, I believe Wheeler’s start should be viewed as better than Snell’s.

First, a bit about the statistic I am referring to. You can calculate a pitcher’s Game Score by starting with a base of 50 points. Then, add one point for each out recorded (3 points per inning pitched), 2 points for each inning pitched after the fourth, 1 point for each strikeout, and subtract 2 points for each hit, 4 points for each earned run, 2 points for each unearned run, and 1 point for each walk.

Snell’s no-hitter was not as good as Wheeler’s performance for one reason: Snell allowed more base runners than Wheeler. One lucky swing by Austin Hays turned into a solo home run. That’s it. That’s the Reds’ lineup’s contribution to this game. Wheeler also struck out one more batter (12) than did Snell (11).

I know, I am splitting hairs here, but seriously, the outing that Wheeler had against the Reds was the best since Jake Arrieta threw a complete game shutout against them in 2014 and earned a 97 Game Score. That day, Arrieta allowed a hit, a walk, and struck out 13.

Truly a masterful performance, well worth a tip o’ the cap, by Wheeler.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

