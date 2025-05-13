Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds 2024 Second-Round Draft Pick Tyson Lewis Hit Ball 119.4 MPH in Pro Debut

Wow!

Greg Kuffner

Apr 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A detail view of the cleats of Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) as he stands on first base in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds drafted high-school shortstop Tyson Lewis with their second-round draft pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

On Monday, Lewis made his professional debut with the ACL Reds and hit a ball 119.4 mph.

To put that in perspective, that is the hardest hit ball by anyone in the Reds organization in the Statcast era.

Elly De La Cruz holds three of the top five spots and Aristides Aquino holds the fourth spot at 118.3 mph.

Lewis is still just 19 years old and is ranked 9th in the Reds' top prospect list, according to MLB Pipeline.

"A left-handed hitter with a quick stroke, Lewis was hitting the ball harder and having more success driving it during his senior year of high school compared to the past," MLB Pipeline wrote. "As the power started to come, he did get a little pull-happy to get to it more, leading some to worry about strikeouts. He’s a tinkerer with his stance but has the chance to be a solid hitter with at least average power in the future."

Lewis is a long ways away from the Major Leagues, but the potential is there and he's an exciting prospect to keep an eye on.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

