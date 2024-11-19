Cincinnati Reds Get Promising Results in the Arizona Fall League
The Reds sent Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Matt McLain, Edwin Arroyo, Tyler Callihan, Luis Mey, and four others to the Arizona Fall League, which wrapped up last week. The Reds were very happy with the results.
“Overall, it was a very talented group," Reds player development director Jeremy Farrell told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "There were several guys there to get more innings and keep pitching because of injury or get more at-bats because of injury and set themselves up for a good offseason and some more confidence going into Spring Training.”
Matt McLain had an OPS of .876 and four home runs over 59 plate appearances. He played second base and two new positions, third base and center field.
“At the end of the day, the at-bats were the priority," Farrell said. “He came to us and the Desert Dogs and ultimately said he just wanted to go play. He didn’t care what position it was. He’s a baseball rat. He just wanted to get into the lineup."
Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a strong fall, slashing .385/.469/.462 in 32 plate appearances. He was another player the Reds just wanted to see get live at-bats after missing most of the season.
“There were certain things he needed to go through in his return to play to set himself up to be healthy and confident for Spring Training, and we feel like we were able to accomplish those things as well," Farrell said. “He was another guy where the at-bats were the priority.”
Edwin Arroyo, who missed the entire season due to an injury sustained in spring training, slashed .253/.309/.333 over 81 plate appearances.
“First of all, he certainly proved to us that he’s healthy," Farrell said. "Hopefully, he proved to himself that he’s healthy. Coming off that type of injury, it’s just getting out and playing and getting into competition to check some boxes. I thought it was a really good fall for him. He played a solid shortstop, put up professional at-bats and had stats to show for it.”
Reds prospect Tyler Callihan is fighting to earn a 40-man roster spot. Callihan had an OPS of .762 and seven extra-base hits over 89 plate appearances. In the field, Callihan played mostly outfield but also saw time at second base.
"He started swinging the bat from Day 1 upon his return to the lineup in Double-A,” Farrell said. “He earned a promotion to Triple-A at the end of the year. We wanted to continue to get him at-bats and he just kept hitting.”
Luis Mey was the most dominant reliever in the AFL. Over the weekend, he won the Arizona Fall League Reliever of the Year Award.
He pitched 8 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and not allowing a run. Mey was the only pitcher in the AFL to throw a pitch over 100 mph, which he did 30 times.
“We just wanted to continue to challenge him and put him in environments to build on what he’s done over the last year-plus, and he responded,” Farrell said. “The stuff and the arm and ability also speak for itself. It’s all been about consistency for him, and he went out and really answered the bell.”
Jose Acuna was another pitcher who the Reds really like. He had a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings and was named to the Fall Stars Game. Opponents hit just .186 against him.
"He’s always shown an advanced feel to pitch and has some pitchability in his game,” Farrell said. “Continuing to build and log innings was important. He went out and made the Fall Stars team and had a really good fall.”
You can read Sheldon's full article here.
