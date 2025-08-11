Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Have a New Number One Prospect

What a season he is having.

Ricky Logan

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the promotion of pitcher Chase Burns in July, it was a matter of time before he would graduate from the prospect rankings.

Sal Stewart is officially the Cincinnati Reds' number one-ranked prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. To begin the season, Stewart was the 84th-ranked prospect in baseball to start the season and was third in the organization. His stellar play this year has seen him rise from 84th to 38th in the Top-100 and now number one on the Reds.

In 80 games with Double-A Chattanooga, Stewart had a batting average of .306 with a .850 OPS. He also showed improvement in power, hitting 10 home runs. In 21 games in Triple-A Louisville, the 21-year-old is batting .313 with a .959 OPS, four home runs and 10 doubles.

Overall, he is having a fantastic season in 2025, earning a selection to the MLB Futures Game team and a climb of 46 spots in the top prospect rankings. Next stop: Cincinnati.

Notable Top 30 Changes:

  • Cam Collier is now ranked third.
  • Alfredo Duno is at number four.
  • Tyson Lewis moves up to sixth.
  • Hector Rodriguez is now eighth.
  • Adolfo Sanchez is number nine.
  • Carlos Sanchez is officially a top-30 prospect, ranking at number 30.

You can see the full list here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors