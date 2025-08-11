Cincinnati Reds Have a New Number One Prospect
With the promotion of pitcher Chase Burns in July, it was a matter of time before he would graduate from the prospect rankings.
Sal Stewart is officially the Cincinnati Reds' number one-ranked prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. To begin the season, Stewart was the 84th-ranked prospect in baseball to start the season and was third in the organization. His stellar play this year has seen him rise from 84th to 38th in the Top-100 and now number one on the Reds.
In 80 games with Double-A Chattanooga, Stewart had a batting average of .306 with a .850 OPS. He also showed improvement in power, hitting 10 home runs. In 21 games in Triple-A Louisville, the 21-year-old is batting .313 with a .959 OPS, four home runs and 10 doubles.
Overall, he is having a fantastic season in 2025, earning a selection to the MLB Futures Game team and a climb of 46 spots in the top prospect rankings. Next stop: Cincinnati.
Notable Top 30 Changes:
- Cam Collier is now ranked third.
- Alfredo Duno is at number four.
- Tyson Lewis moves up to sixth.
- Hector Rodriguez is now eighth.
- Adolfo Sanchez is number nine.
- Carlos Sanchez is officially a top-30 prospect, ranking at number 30.
You can see the full list here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast