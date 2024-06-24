Cincinnati Reds Infielder Noelvi Marte Struggling in Triple-A
CINCINNATI — Noelvi Marte was one of the favorites to win National League Rookie of the Year going into spring training. Now he's just hoping to get a hit in Triple-A Louisville.
Marte has struggled since starting his rehab assignment for the Bats. His 80-game suspension ends on June 27.
Will the Reds promote him to the big leagues?
Marte is currently hitting .143 in Louisville with seven hits, two RBI and a .143 on-base percentage. He hasn't hit a home run. He had 20 at-bats in the past four days, finishing 0-for-20.
We'll see if the Reds call him up to the majors later this week. It would've sounded like a no-brainer a few weeks ago, but things might've changed since he's struggling so much in Triple-A.
Check out his complete stats here.
