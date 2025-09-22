Cincinnati Reds Minor League Affiliate Names Team MVP
The Louisville Bats wrapped up their season on Sunday, finishing with a record of 71-79. The team has named their MVP. Named the Mary E. Barney Team MVP award, the Louisville Bats named outfielder Rece Hinds the recipient of this award for 2025.
Hinds had an excellent season for the Bats this season. The 25-year-old finished with a .302 batting average, a career best, slugged .563 with a .922 OPS in 117 games. Hinds also recorded the second 20/20 season, with 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He ranked ninth in batting average, third in slugging percentage, tied for sixth in home runs, seventh in RBIs, fifth in total bases, and tied for eighth in hits in the International League.
Hinds only totaled 43 Major League at-bats with the Cincinnati Reds, never really getting any consistent playing time. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and went on to win National League Player of the Week in his first week as a Red, batting .423 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, while also setting an MLB record for the most extra-base hits in his first nine games, with nine.
The Cincinnati Reds currently hold a playoff spot with six games left in the season and are currently on a five-game winning streak, with a record of 80-76. Hinds could provide a major power presence off the bench in a playoff series, should the Reds make it.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast