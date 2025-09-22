Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Affiliate Names Team MVP

May 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats wrapped up their season on Sunday, finishing with a record of 71-79. The team has named their MVP. Named the Mary E. Barney Team MVP award, the Louisville Bats named outfielder Rece Hinds the recipient of this award for 2025.   

Hinds had an excellent season for the Bats this season. The 25-year-old finished with a .302 batting average, a career best, slugged .563 with a .922 OPS in 117 games. Hinds also recorded the second 20/20 season, with 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He ranked ninth in batting average, third in slugging percentage, tied for sixth in home runs, seventh in RBIs, fifth in total bases, and tied for eighth in hits in the International League.

Hinds only totaled 43 Major League at-bats with the Cincinnati Reds, never really getting any consistent playing time. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and went on to win National League Player of the Week in his first week as a Red, batting .423 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, while also setting an MLB record for the most extra-base hits in his first nine games, with nine. 

The Cincinnati Reds currently hold a playoff spot with six games left in the season and are currently on a five-game winning streak, with a record of 80-76. Hinds could provide a major power presence off the bench in a playoff series, should the Reds make it. 

