Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 10, 2025
There were four games between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Here are their top performances:
Louisville Bats (49-65) Won 9-6
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double, RBI, walk and a run scored.
- Will Benson went 1-3 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 3-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
- Yosver Zulueta did not record an out, walked three and allowed three runs, two being earned.
- Zach Maxwell pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowed one hit with a walk and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (56-47) Won 1-0
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-4.
- Jared Lyons pitched six innings with five hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a walk and a RBI.
- Trevor Kunci pitched one inning with a hit and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (34-70) Lost 7-5
- Anthony Stephan went 2-5 with a RBI, stolen base and a run scored. Extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
- Carlos Jorge went 3-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
Daytona Tortugas (49-59) Won 12-5
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a double, two walks, a RBI and two runs scored.
- Arnaldo Lamtigua went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and three runs scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a runs scored in his Daytona debut.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2 with a run scored.
