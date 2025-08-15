Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 14, 2025
There were eight games played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here are the top performances from each game:
Louisville Bats (51-66) Lost 1-0
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3.
- Will Benson 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Blake Dunn went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Connor Phillips pitchd one inning with two strikeouts.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowed two hits with a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (57-47) Won 4-3 Game 1
- Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a solo home run.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a walk and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a RBI.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-2 with a solo home run.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-2 with a walk.
- Trevor Kunci pitched one inning, allowed three hits, two runs, two walks with three strikeouts. His 17th save on the season.
Chattanooga Lookouts (58-47) Won 3-2 Game 2
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-2 with two RBIs and two walks. He hit a walk-off two RBI single in the seventh inning.
- Cam Collier went 0-3.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a RBI.
- Easton Sikorski pitched two innings, allowed two hits with a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (34-73) Lost 4-0
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3, snapping his 12 game hitting streak.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two strikeouts. He is batting just .211 since July 1st.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-2 with a walk.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-3.
- Bryce Hubbert pitched two innings, allowed two hits, a walk with two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (52-59) Won 6-4
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a grand slam.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
- Kien Vu went 1-3 with a double.
- Mason Neville went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Sheng-En Lin pitched three innings, allowed three hits, three runs, a walk and had four strikeouts.
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed four hits, one run, a walk and had two strikeouts.
DSL Reds (27-23) Won 4-3
- Yojanser Calzado went 2-4 with a triple, RBI, a run scored and recorded his 37th stolen base.
- Dony Aguilera pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed one hit and had five strikeouts.
- Luis Avila pitched one inning, with a walk and a strikeout.
- Diorland Zambrano went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Omar Guadamuz went 0-3 with a RBI.
DSL Rojos (22-26) Lost 6-1
- Angel Salio went 1-2.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-3.
- Jordan Ouanyou went 1-2 with a run scored.
- Jose Martinez went 1-1 with a walk.
- Enry Torres went 0-2.
- Isaac Garcia went 0-2.
