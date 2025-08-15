Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 14, 2025

Grand Slam in Daytona, Walk-off in Chattanooga.

Ricky Logan

Daytona Tortugas Alfredo Alcantara gets congratulated from Tyson Lewis after scoring a solo home run during a game with the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025.
Daytona Tortugas Alfredo Alcantara gets congratulated from Tyson Lewis after scoring a solo home run during a game with the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There were eight games played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here are the top performances from each game:

Louisville Bats (51-66) Lost 1-0

  • Sal Stewart went 1-4.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3.
  • Will Benson 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Connor Phillips pitchd one inning with two strikeouts.
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowed two hits with a strikeout.

Chattanooga Lookouts (57-47) Won 4-3 Game 1

  • Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a solo home run.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with a RBI.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 1-2 with a solo home run.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Trevor Kunci pitched one inning, allowed three hits, two runs, two walks with three strikeouts. His 17th save on the season.

Chattanooga Lookouts (58-47) Won 3-2 Game 2

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-2 with two RBIs and two walks. He hit a walk-off two RBI single in the seventh inning.
  • Cam Collier went 0-3.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a RBI.
  • Easton Sikorski pitched two innings, allowed two hits with a strikeout.

Dayton Dragons (34-73) Lost 4-0

  • Anthony Stephan went 0-3, snapping his 12 game hitting streak.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two strikeouts. He is batting just .211 since July 1st.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-2 with a walk.
  • Ariel Almonte went 0-3.
  • Bryce Hubbert pitched two innings, allowed two hits, a walk with two strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (52-59) Won 6-4

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a grand slam.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
  • Kien Vu went 1-3 with a double.
  • Mason Neville went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with a double.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
  • Ichiro Cano went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Sheng-En Lin pitched three innings, allowed three hits, three runs, a walk and had four strikeouts.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed four hits, one run, a walk and had two strikeouts.

DSL Reds (27-23) Won 4-3

  • Yojanser Calzado went 2-4 with a triple, RBI, a run scored and recorded his 37th stolen base.
  • Dony Aguilera pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed one hit and had five strikeouts.
  • Luis Avila pitched one inning, with a walk and a strikeout.
  • Diorland Zambrano went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Omar Guadamuz went 0-3 with a RBI.

DSL Rojos (22-26) Lost 6-1

  • Angel Salio went 1-2.
  • Liberts Aponte went 0-3.
  • Jordan Ouanyou went 1-2 with a run scored.
  • Jose Martinez went 1-1 with a walk.
  • Enry Torres went 0-2.
  • Isaac Garcia went 0-2.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors