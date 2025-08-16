Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 15, 2025
Seven games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (52-66) Won 3-0 (Final/5)
- Ryan Vilade went 2-3.
- Sal Stewart went 0-2 with a walk.
- Will Benson went 0-2 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a solo home run.
- Davis Wendzel went 2-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Hunter Parks pitched three innings, allowed two hits, a walk and had two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (58-48) Lost 2-0
- Cam Collier went 1-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a double.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-4.
- Wade Miley pitched 1 2/3 innings in a rehab start. He allowed one hit, a run, two walks and had two strikeouts.
- Ryan Cardona pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed six hits, one run, two walks and had two strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (34-74) Lost 11-6
- Carlos Sanchez went 3-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-5.
- John Michael Faile went 2-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Daytona Tortugas (53-59) Won 8-7
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-2 with a triple, RBI and a run scored.
- Bernard Moon went 2-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 4-5 with a RBI.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-3 with a walk
- Ovis Portes pitched three innings, allowed three hits, two runs a walk and had six strikeouts.
DSL Reds (28-23) Wont 7-1
- Juan Brown went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Shendrion Martinus went 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Jasett Martinez went 0-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, allowed three hits, a walk and had four strikeouts.
- Yojanser Calzado went 1-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
DSL Rojos (22-27) Lost 2-1
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-2 with two walks.
- Angel Salio went 0-3. Hitless today, the 17-year-old third baseman is slashing .336/.410/.521 with 17 extra base hits and 14 stolen bases.
- Isaac Garcia went 0-3 with a RBI.
- Jordan Ouanyou went 0-3.
DSL Rojos (Canceled)
