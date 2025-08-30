Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 29, 2025
Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliats on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (58-71) Won 6-4
- Blake Dunn went 2-4 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double and three RBIs.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning with two hits allowed.
- Luis Mey pitched one inning with a hit allowed, a run, walk and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (65-55) Lost 2-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with two walks.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-3 with a RBI.
Dayton Dragons (45-75) Won 4-2
- Carlos Jorge went 5-5 with a double and three runs scored.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Anthony Stephan went 2-3 with two walks and two RBIs.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Nick Sando pitched six innings with two hits allowed, a run and nine strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (60-63) Lost 10-6
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with walk and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Mason Neville went 1-5.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-5 with a solo home run.
- Kien Vu went 1-2 with a double, RBI and three walks.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-3 with two walks.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-2 with a run scored.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast