Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 19, 2025
Five Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliates were in action on Saturday. Here are how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (41-54) Won 15-4
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-3 with a double, two walks and three runs scored. His first Triple-A hit and multi-hit game.
- Sal Stewart went 0-5 with a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-5 with two strikeouts.
- Rece Hinds went 3-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
- Edwin Rios went 2-4 with a double and three RBI
- Carson Spiers pitched three and one third innings. He allowed four hits, four walks three runs and had three strikeouts.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched one inning without allowing a run with a strikeout.
- Luis Mey only recorded one out, allowing three walks, an earned run and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (47-38) Won 5-1
- Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts.
- Ewin Arroyo went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk and two strikeouts.
- Cam Collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- TJ Sikkema pitched five innings, allowed one hit, one walk, one run with six strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (28-59) Lost 4-1
- Adam Serwinowski pitched four and two third innings allowing three hits, three runs, three walks and five strikeouts.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- Victor Acosta went 0-3 with a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Connor Burns went 1-1 with a solo home run and a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
Daytona Tortugas (41-46) Lost 5-4
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Esmith Pineda went 2-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored.
- Malvin Valdez went 2-4 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Drew Davies went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- David Lorduy pitched three innings, allowing four hits, one run and a walk.
ACL Reds (23-34) Lost 6-4
- Tyson Lewis went 1-5 with a three run home run.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-4 with a walk and two stolen bases.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5 with a double.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-5 with three strikeouts.
- Dayne Leonard went 3-4 with a run scored.
