Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 12, 2025

Daytona advances! Huge game from Cam Collier.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier (80) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier (80) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (68-74) Lost 12-4

  • Blake Dunn went 1-5.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-4 with two runs scored.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a double.
  • Connor Joe went 1-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
  • Chase Petty pitched three innings with nine hits allowed, six earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
  • Sam Moll pitched one inning with a strikeout.

Chattanooga Lookouts (72-60) Won 9-4

Edwin Arroyo
Chattanooga infielder Edwin Arroyo (4) throws the ball after getting Knoxville infielder Jaylen Palmer (6) out during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with two runs scored.
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a run scored.
  • Cam Collier went 5-5 with a home run, double, six RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Julian Garcia pitched six innings with one hit allowed, two walks and six strikeouts.
  • Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (2-1) Won 2-0 (Advances to FSL Championship Game)

  • Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with a solo home run.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Mason Neville went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ichiro Cano went 1-3.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-2 with with a RBI Sacrifice-Fly.
  • Mason Morris pitched three shutout innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

Ricky Logan
