Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 12, 2025
Three games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (68-74) Lost 12-4
- Blake Dunn went 1-5.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with two runs scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a double.
- Connor Joe went 1-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
- Chase Petty pitched three innings with nine hits allowed, six earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
- Sam Moll pitched one inning with a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (72-60) Won 9-4
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with two runs scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 5-5 with a home run, double, six RBIs and two runs scored.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Julian Garcia pitched six innings with one hit allowed, two walks and six strikeouts.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (2-1) Won 2-0 (Advances to FSL Championship Game)
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with a solo home run.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-3.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-2 with with a RBI Sacrifice-Fly.
- Mason Morris pitched three shutout innings with a walk and two strikeouts.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI