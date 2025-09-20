Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 19, 2025
Two games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (70-78) Lost 6-4
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk, RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored.
- Edwin Rios went 1-2 with a double, RBI and two walks.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- Francisco Urbaez went 1-4 with a double, walk and a run scored.
- Reiver Sanmartin pitched 2 1/3 inning s with two hits allowed and four strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched 1 1/3 innings with a hit allowed and a strikeout.
- Luis Mey pitched one inning with a hit allowed, an unearned run, walk and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (1-2) Lost 9-6
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-2 with three walks and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Hendrick finishes the series batting .500 with a 1.333 OPS.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Easton Sikorski pitched one inning with a walk.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with two hits allowed, a run, walk and a strikeout.
Chattanooga's season ends in three games after winning Game One. They had a 28-win improvement in 2025, after going 45-90 last season. The Lookouts are potentially getting more talent in 2026 with prospects scheduled to be promoted at some point next season.
