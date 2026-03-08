Reds Outfielder Blake Dunn Avoids Serious Injury After Scary Exit
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn has had some tough luck this spring, leaving games twice in the last week. The first time, he was hit in the elbow by a pitch, but was okay. In Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Dunn tried to make a catcher in center field and hyperextended his knee.
He stayed down on the ground for a bit, but eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power. However, he did leave the game.
Dunn got an MRI over the weekend and on Sunday morning, Reds manager Terry Francona provided some encouraging news. The 27-year-old has a low grade knee strain, according to Charlie Goldsmith. Francona said Dunn could be out "a few days."
From what it looked like when it happened, that feels like the best news Dunn could have hoped for. The former Reds minor league hitter of the year is a longshot to make the roster, but he plays hard, has good speed, and plays a good defensive outfield. It's likely we see Dunn in Cincinnati at some point during the 2026 season.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4