Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn has had some tough luck this spring, leaving games twice in the last week. The first time, he was hit in the elbow by a pitch, but was okay. In Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Dunn tried to make a catcher in center field and hyperextended his knee.

He stayed down on the ground for a bit, but eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power. However, he did leave the game.

Dunn got an MRI over the weekend and on Sunday morning, Reds manager Terry Francona provided some encouraging news. The 27-year-old has a low grade knee strain, according to Charlie Goldsmith. Francona said Dunn could be out "a few days."

From what it looked like when it happened, that feels like the best news Dunn could have hoped for. The former Reds minor league hitter of the year is a longshot to make the roster, but he plays hard, has good speed, and plays a good defensive outfield. It's likely we see Dunn in Cincinnati at some point during the 2026 season.

