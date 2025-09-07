Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 6, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (65-72) Won 4-3
- Blake Dunn went 1-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3 with a walk.
- Connor Joe went 2-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Adam Plutko pitched seven innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
- T.J. Antone pitched one inning with three hits allowed and two earned runs.
Chattanooga Lookouts (68-59) Lost 6-2
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts.
- Jay Allen II went 1-3.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with a walk.
- Connor Burns went 1-3 with a solo home run.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Easton Sikorski pitched two scoreless innings with a hit allowed, a walk and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (51-76) Won 7-1
- Carlos Jorge went 2-3 with a double, four stolen bases, a walk and two runs scored. Jorge is up to 40 stolen bases on the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-3 with a solo home run, a triple, two RBIs and a walk.
- Alexander Vargas went 2-4 with a triple and a run scored.
- Diego Omana went 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.
- Luke Hayden pitched 5 1/3 innings with three hits allowed, four walks and two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (65-65) Lost 3-2
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a solo home run and two walks.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with a walk.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-2 with a solo home run and two walks.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a stolen base, his 56th on the year.
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings with two hits allowed and five strikeouts.
