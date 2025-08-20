Alfredo Duno is now leading the Florida State League in:

-Runs (68)

-RBI (69)

-Doubles (30)

-Extra-base hits (43)

-Total bases (166)

-Walks (82)

-OBP (.422)

-OPS (.894)



Also 3rd in the FSL in hits (99) and HR (11) and 6th in average (.281). As a 19-year-old catcher. Silly stuff pic.twitter.com/4QjQUQt56P