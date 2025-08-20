Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominating Florida State League Leaderboards
Cincinnati Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno is having an incredible season for Single-A Daytona. The 19-year-old is leading the Florida State League in eight offensive categories. He leads the league in runs scored, RBIs, doubles, extra-base hits, total bases, walks, OBP, and OPS. He is also third in hits and home runs, and sixth in batting average.
Duno is slashing .281/.451/.493 with 11 home runs, 38 walks, 41 RBIs and six stolen bases. He signed with the Reds in 2023 out of Venezuela as a top-50 international prospect and was the fourth ranked catcher. He would sign for $3.1 million.
The 19-year-old would be limited to a designated hitter role in his first season with an elbow injury, and would have his 2024 season cut short with a broken rib in May. He is showing great poise for a player who is essentially in his first full season at the catcher position.
The Reds' third-ranked prospect was named to the Futures Game roster this season, and could add the Florida State League MVP to his résumé.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast