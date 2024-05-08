Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Promoted After Stellar Start to 2024 Season
The Cincinnati Reds promoted top prospect Rhett Lowder to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Lowder is the Reds' No. 2 prospect and the highest rated pitcher in the organization.
He posted a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.49 in High-A Dayton.
Lowder joins a rotation full of talented pitchers including fellow top pitching prospect Chase Petty who posted a great outing for Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon. Petty gave up two runs and had six strikeouts in five innings.
Lowder was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
