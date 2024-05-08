Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Promoted After Stellar Start to 2024 Season

Caleb Sisk

Mar 20, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder against the Texas Rangers
Mar 20, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder against the Texas Rangers / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds promoted top prospect Rhett Lowder to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Lowder is the Reds' No. 2 prospect and the highest rated pitcher in the organization.

He posted a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.49 in High-A Dayton.

Lowder joins a rotation full of talented pitchers including fellow top pitching prospect Chase Petty who posted a great outing for Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon. Petty gave up two runs and had six strikeouts in five innings.

Lowder was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 