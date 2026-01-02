Elly De La Cruz Makes Exclusive List Following Impressive 2025 Season

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz came on the scene way younger than most Major Leaguers, making his big league debut at just 21 years old in 2023.

A couple of years later, the young superstar is still getting plenty of national hype.

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report ranked its top 25 athletes under the age of 25. De La Cruz was ranked No. 21 on their list.

"De La Cruz hit .284/.359/.495 with 18 home runs, 25 steals and a palatable 24.3 percent strikeout rate during the first half last season, but his production dipped across the board after the All-Star break," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote. "The MLB season is a grueling, six-month grind, and figuring out how to navigate that without getting worn down could be all it takes to fully unlock his MVP potential.

"Others are a safer bet to be superstars for the next decade, but De La Cruz's ceiling stacks up to anyone on this list."

De La Cruz is the most marketable player the Reds have had in quite some time. In 2025, he appeared on the cover on MLB The Show with Paul Skenes and Gunnar Henderson.

While he took a small step back on the field in 2025, there are plenty of reasons to expect big things from De La Cruz in 2026.

You can see their full list here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



