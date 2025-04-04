Look: Dayton Dragons Announce Roster for 2025 Season
The Cincinnati Reds' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, announced their roster this week.
Cincinnati's 2024 first-round draft pick Chase Burns leads the way.
Burns appeared in one game in spring training for the Reds, striking out three batters in a scoreless inning.
"Of course there is going to be pressure in anything you do," Burns told Fox 19's Joe Danneman. "Being the organization's first pick, you're going to have a lot of pressure, but I was I was built for that. I had that in college."
Carlos Jorge, Nestor Lorant, Ricardo Cabrera, Yerlin Confidan, Adam Serwinowski, and Leo Balcazar are other prospects to watch at Dayton this season.
Serwinowski started to the Reds in the Spring Breakout game.
“I’ve been working on that (his changeup) for about two weeks so far," Serwinowski told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It’s coming along quicker than you’d think. They’re letting me feel it out when I want to introduce it in games when I feel comfortable to throw. We found a grip that we think is good and [the pitch] will contribute to my pitching depth.”
Confidan is not listed as a top 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline, but is someone who stood out in camp.
“The consistency of his at-bats has taken a step forward,” Farrell told Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. “He’s using the whole field, he’s been hitting for power. Everything across the board has been better.”
The Dragons made the playoffs for the first time last season since 2017 and they will look to make another step forward in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast