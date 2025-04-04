Look: Dayton Dragons Announce Roster for 2025 Season

Inside The Reds

A look at the Dayton Dragons roster.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, announced their roster this week.

Cincinnati's 2024 first-round draft pick Chase Burns leads the way.

Burns appeared in one game in spring training for the Reds, striking out three batters in a scoreless inning.

"Of course there is going to be pressure in anything you do," Burns told Fox 19's Joe Danneman. "Being the organization's first pick, you're going to have a lot of pressure, but I was I was built for that. I had that in college."

Carlos Jorge, Nestor Lorant, Ricardo Cabrera, Yerlin Confidan, Adam Serwinowski, and Leo Balcazar are other prospects to watch at Dayton this season.

Serwinowski started to the Reds in the Spring Breakout game.

“I’ve been working on that (his changeup) for about two weeks so far," Serwinowski told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It’s coming along quicker than you’d think. They’re letting me feel it out when I want to introduce it in games when I feel comfortable to throw. We found a grip that we think is good and [the pitch] will contribute to my pitching depth.”

Confidan is not listed as a top 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline, but is someone who stood out in camp.

“The consistency of his at-bats has taken a step forward,” Farrell told Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. “He’s using the whole field, he’s been hitting for power. Everything across the board has been better.”

The Dragons made the playoffs for the first time last season since 2017 and they will look to make another step forward in 2025.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

