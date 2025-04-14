Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Throws Five Scoreless Innings, Ivan Johnson Homers
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (8-7) Lost 6-5
- Tyler Callihan went 2-5 with a stolen base.
- Austin Hays went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Will Benson went 0-4.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-4 with a home run.
- Rece Hinds went 2-2 with a double.
- Chase Petty pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
- Joe La Sorsa game up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.
- Zach Maxwell gave up two runs (one earned) in his inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (3-5) Lost 14-2
- Ethan O'Donnell with 2-4 with a triple.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-4.
Dayton Dragons (3-6) Lost 3-1
- Carlos Jorge went 1-2.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-1 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4.
Daytona Tortugas (4-5) Lost 5-4 in 11 Innings
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a double.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Luis Reyes went 1-3 with a double.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a stolen base.
- Luke Holman gave up one run on one hit over five innings. He walked three and struck out five.
News and Notes
- Tyler Callihan is hitting .316 with a .961 OPS.
- Austin Hays is hoping to be back with the Reds for their series opener against the Mariners on Tuesday.
- Ivan Johnson is hitting .389 with three home runs and 1 1.130 OPS in Triple-A Louisville.
- Sal Stewart is hitting .375 with a 1.132 OPS for Double-A Chattanooga.
- Carlos Jorge left the game on a cart after making a fantastic catch at the wall.
