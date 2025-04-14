Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Throws Five Scoreless Innings, Ivan Johnson Homers

Johnson hit his third home run of the year on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Sunday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (8-7) Lost 6-5

  • Tyler Callihan went 2-5 with a stolen base.
  • Austin Hays went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Will Benson went 0-4.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-4 with a home run.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-2 with a double.
  • Chase Petty pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
  • Joe La Sorsa game up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up two runs (one earned) in his inning of work.

Chattanooga Lookouts (3-5) Lost 14-2

  • Ethan O'Donnell with 2-4 with a triple.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-4.

Dayton Dragons (3-6) Lost 3-1

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-2.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-1 with a walk.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4.

Daytona Tortugas (4-5) Lost 5-4 in 11 Innings

  • Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a double.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Luis Reyes went 1-3 with a double.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a stolen base.
  • Luke Holman gave up one run on one hit over five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

News and Notes

  • Tyler Callihan is hitting .316 with a .961 OPS.
  • Austin Hays is hoping to be back with the Reds for their series opener against the Mariners on Tuesday.
  • Ivan Johnson is hitting .389 with three home runs and 1 1.130 OPS in Triple-A Louisville.
  • Sal Stewart is hitting .375 with a 1.132 OPS for Double-A Chattanooga.
  • Carlos Jorge left the game on a cart after making a fantastic catch at the wall.

You can watch highlights below:

