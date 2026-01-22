Dayton Dragons Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season on Thursday afternoon.

Julio Morillo - Manager

Willie Blair - Pitching Coach

Troy Gingrich - Hitting Coach

Eric Richardson - Coach

Gustavo Molina - Coach

Sam Tedtman - Athletic Trainer

Dominic Cothern - Strength & Conditioning Coach

They have not announced their Strength & Conditioning Coach for the 2026 season yet.

Julio Morillo is replacing Vince Harrison Jr. as Dayton's manager in 2026. He will be the 13th manager in Dragons history. He managed the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League in 2025. Last season, Morillo served as a coach with the Louisville Bats and previously managed the Daytona Tortugas.

Willie Blair was Dayton's pitching coach during the 2025 season and will return to the same role in 2026.

Gingrich was Dayton's hitting coach in 2025 and will return to the same role in 2026.

After making the playoffs in 2024, Dayton struggled last season, going 52-76. However, they finished the 2025 season by winning 18 of their final 19 games and setting a new franchise record with 15 straight wins.

The Dayton Dragons open the 2026 season on April 2 at Lansing, with their home opener scheduled for April 7 at 7:05 pm against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark.

You can see the full press release here.

Introducing the Dayton Dragons 2026 Coaching Staff 🐲🔥



Julio Morillo - Manager

Willie Blair - Pitching Coach

Troy Gingrich - Hitting Coach

Eric Richardson - Coach

Gustavo Molina - Coach pic.twitter.com/9UrRWNxKwv — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) January 22, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



