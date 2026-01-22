Dayton Dragons Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season on Thursday afternoon.
- Julio Morillo - Manager
- Willie Blair - Pitching Coach
- Troy Gingrich - Hitting Coach
- Eric Richardson - Coach
- Gustavo Molina - Coach
- Sam Tedtman - Athletic Trainer
- Dominic Cothern - Strength & Conditioning Coach
They have not announced their Strength & Conditioning Coach for the 2026 season yet.
Julio Morillo is replacing Vince Harrison Jr. as Dayton's manager in 2026. He will be the 13th manager in Dragons history. He managed the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League in 2025. Last season, Morillo served as a coach with the Louisville Bats and previously managed the Daytona Tortugas.
Willie Blair was Dayton's pitching coach during the 2025 season and will return to the same role in 2026.
Gingrich was Dayton's hitting coach in 2025 and will return to the same role in 2026.
After making the playoffs in 2024, Dayton struggled last season, going 52-76. However, they finished the 2025 season by winning 18 of their final 19 games and setting a new franchise record with 15 straight wins.
The Dayton Dragons open the 2026 season on April 2 at Lansing, with their home opener scheduled for April 7 at 7:05 pm against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark.
You can see the full press release here.
