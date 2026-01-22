Daytona Tortugas Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds Low-A Minor League affiliate, the Daytona Tortugas, has announced their 2026 coaching staff.

Ricky Gutiérrez - Manager

Jason Immekus - Pitching Coach

Jose Leon - Hitting Coach

Lenny Harris - Coach

Sebastian Almonte - Coach

Nick Briggs-Ellenberger - Trainer

Brett Lavender - Strength Coach

Ricky Gutierrez returns to the Reds organization after working for the Washington Nationals for a couple of seasons. It'll be his first year as Daytona's manager, taking over for Willie Harris, who was named the Reds' third-base coach when J.R. House left to go to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Immekus was the pitching coach in 2025 and returns for the 2026 season.

Jose Leon spent half of the 2025 season with Daytona and half of the season with Double-A Chattanooga, but returns to Daytona for the 2026 season.

The Tortugas finished the 2025 season with a record of 65-66, but turned it on in the second half of the season, going 36-29.

Daytona made the playoffs and advanced to the Florida State League Championship, but were swept by the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

You can see the full announcement below:

