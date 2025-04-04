Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Will Benson and Noelvi Marte Stay Hot, Bats Lose 5-3

Benson hit his second home run of the season on Thursday.

Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Benson and Noelvi Marte stayed hot for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday night. Will Benson went 1-3 with a walk and a home run. Noelvi Marte went 2-4 with a double.

Benson is hitting .385 with a 1.138 OPS and Marte is hitting .417 with a 1.106 OPS thus far in Triple-A.

The Bats fell 5-3 to the Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Here is how some of their other top prospects performed:

  • Ivan Johnson went 2-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Will Banfield went 1-4.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. did not give up a hit in his two scoreless innings of work. He struck out five.

The Bats went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and fell to 3-3 on the season.

You can watch highlights of the game below:

Published
