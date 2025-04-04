Down on the Farm: Will Benson and Noelvi Marte Stay Hot, Bats Lose 5-3
Will Benson and Noelvi Marte stayed hot for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday night. Will Benson went 1-3 with a walk and a home run. Noelvi Marte went 2-4 with a double.
Benson is hitting .385 with a 1.138 OPS and Marte is hitting .417 with a 1.106 OPS thus far in Triple-A.
The Bats fell 5-3 to the Storm Chasers on Thursday.
Here is how some of their other top prospects performed:
- Ivan Johnson went 2-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Will Banfield went 1-4.
- Lenny Torres Jr. did not give up a hit in his two scoreless innings of work. He struck out five.
The Bats went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and fell to 3-3 on the season.
You can watch highlights of the game below:
