Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Bounces Back, Nestor Lorant Dominates

A big night for a couple of Reds pitching prospects.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all back in action on Tuesday night.

Louisville Bats (6-4) Won 4-2

  • Tyler Callihan went 0-3 with an RBI and a walk.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-4 with an RBI
  • Chase Petty gave up one earned on six hits and two walks in four innings of work. He struck out four.
  • Joe La Sorsa did not allow a baserunner in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. converted his first save of the year in a scoreless appearance.

Chattanooga Lookouts (1-2) Lost 6-3

  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Dayton Dragons (0-4) Lost 8-4

  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-5
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-5 with a home run.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 2-4 and was caught stealing.
  • Nestor Lorant struck out six and gave up just one run in his five innings of work.

Daytona Tortugas (2-2) Lost 8-7

  • Kyle Henley went 0-5.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with an RBI and a walk.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
  • Luke Holman pitched four scoreless innings and struck out five. He allowed just one hit and one walk.

