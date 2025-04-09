Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Bounces Back, Nestor Lorant Dominates
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all back in action on Tuesday night.
Louisville Bats (6-4) Won 4-2
- Tyler Callihan went 0-3 with an RBI and a walk.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with an RBI
- Chase Petty gave up one earned on six hits and two walks in four innings of work. He struck out four.
- Joe La Sorsa did not allow a baserunner in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
- Lenny Torres Jr. converted his first save of the year in a scoreless appearance.
Chattanooga Lookouts (1-2) Lost 6-3
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with a walk.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
Dayton Dragons (0-4) Lost 8-4
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5
- Carlos Jorge went 1-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-5 with a home run.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 2-4 and was caught stealing.
- Nestor Lorant struck out six and gave up just one run in his five innings of work.
Daytona Tortugas (2-2) Lost 8-7
- Kyle Henley went 0-5.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with an RBI and a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Luke Holman pitched four scoreless innings and struck out five. He allowed just one hit and one walk.
You can watch the highlights below:
