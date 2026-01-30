Cincinnati Reds Prospect Wins Rookie of the Year Award

Cincinnati Reds prospect Drew Davies has won the Australian Baseball League Rookie of the Year award.

Davies played in 39 games for the Adelaide Giants in the ABL and slashed .276/.366/.370 with 10 extra-base hits.

In 2025, the 20-year-old appeared in 81 games between the ACL Reds and Low-A Daytona, slashing .246/.385/.355 with 17 extra-base hits and eight stolen bases.

He signed a deal with the Reds in 2023.

“I really liked his swing,” former Cincinnati Reds player and scout Donald Lutz said. “It looked really good. I liked his aggression. He’s got a good body. He has the tools to be a really good baseball player. When it comes down to it, the Reds think he’s got what it takes.”

He plays first base, but can also play the outfield. He will most likely start the 2026 season in Daytona with the Tortugas.

You can see the full press release and all of the award winners here.

