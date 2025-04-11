Down on the Farm: Cincinnati Reds Draft Pick Shines in Professional Debut
The Dayton Dragons and Daytona Tortugas were both in action on Thursday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
The Louisville Bats and Chattanooga Lookouts both had their games postponed due to weather.
Dayton Dragons (2-4) Won 5-1
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 2-4 with two doubles.
- Luke Hayden made his first professional start and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He walked a batter and struck out five. Hayden was the Reds 8th round draft pick in 2024.
Daytona Tortugas (3-3) Won 3-2
- Kyle Henley went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk. Duno is Cincinnati's 7th-ranked prospect and is hitting .190 with a .716 OPS so far on the season.
- Luis Reyes went 2-3 with a double.
- David Lorduy gave up two runs over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
You can watch highlights below:
