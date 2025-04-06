Down on the Farm: Sal Stewart and Alfredo Duno Homer, Noelvi Marte Continues to Rake
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Saturday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (4-4) Won 4-0
- Tyler Callihan went 3-5 with an RBI.
- Will Benson went 1-5.
- Noelvi Marte went 2-3 with a double and a stolen base.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-4 with an RBI.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched 2/3 of an inning. He gave up a hit and a walk, but did not allow a run.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a hit and walked two batters but got out of a bases-loaded jam. He struck out one.
Chattanooga Lookouts (1-1) Lost 8-6
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with a walk, but left the game with an injury.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5.
- Sal Stewart went 3-4 with a double, a stolen base, and a home run.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with two walks and two stolen bases.
- Jay Allen II went 0-5 with an RBI.
- Dominic Pitelli went 2-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Dayton Dragons (0-2) Lost 4-3
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Carlos Jorge went went 0-4.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-4
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4
- Adam Serwinowski was scratched from his start.
Daytona Tortugas (1-1) Won 7-3
- Sammy Stafura went 20-3 with a double and a RBI.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a double and a home run.
- Ty Floyd made his professional debut and gave up two runs and two hits in his two innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
You can watch highlights below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast