Four Things That Stood Out Most in Reds’ Spring Training Opener Loss to Guardians
In this story:
The Reds lost 4-2 to the Guardians in Saturday afternoon's Spring Training opener at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are four things we took awar from Saturday's game:
Command Will Be Important for Chase Burns
Burns made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Saturday afternoon and tossed two scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, but struggled with his command. Out of the 32 pitches Burns threw, just 15 of them were strikes. He walked three batters.
Burns threw 16 fastballs, eight sliders, four sinkers, and four changeups.
In 13 games in the bigs last season, Burns walked 3.3 batters per nine innings.
Burns has the talent and stuff to be a top tier pitcher in the league, but it will all come down to command. Regardless, we shouldn't read too much in the first start of the spring as guys are still shaking the rust off and getting used to seeing live batters in games again.
Will Benson Loves Facing His Former Team
Will Benson loves facing the Guardians. In the third inning with Edwin Arroyo on base, Benson took a 96 mph fastball deep to left field for the team's first home run of the spring. Benson certainly got all of it as it was hit 108,.4 mph.
Benson is competing with guys like JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe to make the Opening Day roster so it was a fantastic start to the spring for him.
Rhett Lowder Looked Sharp
While Lowder did surrender a run in his two innings of work, he gave up one hard hit ball. 17 of Lowder's 37 pitches went for called strikes or whiffs, which tells you his stuff as sharp.
He walked a batter and struck out four. Out of his 37 pitches, he threw 23 for strikes. The right-hander mixed up his pitches nicely, throwing 12 sinkers, 9 four-seam fastballs, eight changeups, and eight sliders.
Sal Stewart as Advertised
There has been a bunch of talk all offseason long about how good Sal Stewart looks and how he is down 25+ pounds. On Saturday, it was our first real look at Stewart and he abolutely looks the part.
Stewart started at second base, a position where he could see some reps at this year, and went 0-1 with two walks. In the first inning on a 3-1 count, Stewart had a strike called on him that he elected to use the ABS system to challenge the call. The call was overturned and Stewart was awarded first base.
Up Next
The Reds will take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, February 22 at 3:05 ET.
