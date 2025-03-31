Down on the Farm: Lyon Richardson Continues to Impress, Bats Fall to 2-1 This Season
The Louisville Bats were in action on Sunday. The Reds' Triple-A affiliate lost to the Memphis Redbirds 13-9.
Here is how some of their top prospects performed:
- Tyler Callihan went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
- Will Benson went 1-5 with a strikeout.
- Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with an RBI, a double, and a strikeout
- Rece Hinds went 1-2 with a home run, 2 RBI, and a walk.
- Will Banfield went 0-3 with an RBI and a strikeout.
- Ivan Johnson went 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a strikeout.
- Lyon Richardson pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and had one strikeout.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a hit in his scoreless inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell struck out two and gave up a hit and walked a batter in his scoreless inning.
The Bats lost 13-9 and fell to 2-1 on the season.
The Reds' Low-A, High-A, and Double-A affiliates all start their season on Friday, April 4.
The Bats are off on Monday before traveling to Omaha for a six-game series.
Watch Rece Hinds's home run below:
