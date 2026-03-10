In the eighth inning of Monday's loss to the Athletics, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds did something that no Red has ever done.

He took a 3-1 fastball deep over the left field wall. It was hit 437 feet with an exit velocity of 119.6 mph, which is the hardest hit ball by a Red in the statcast era.

Hinds is competing for a roster spot with Will Benson, Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, and possibly even Noelvi Marte. Benson, Lowe Hinds, and Bleday have all been fantastic this spring.

Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about that group after the game.

“We’re going to have some tough decisions to make," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "They’ve been doing a good job.”

Hinds is 10-24 with six extra-base hits this spring to go along with an on-base percentage of .500. While it still feels like a longshot that he makes the Opening Day roster, he is doing everything he can to make it a tough decision for Francona and Nick Krall.

You can watch the towering blast below:

Rece Hinds 119.6 MPH off the bat 😮‍💨



This would be the hardest hit ball by a Red in the Statcast era. pic.twitter.com/CvFvwbXuGh — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 10, 2026

