Down on the Farm: Sheng-En Lin Took the Mound, Jose Franco Impresses Again
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-35) Lost 6-5
- Blake Dunn went 2-4 with a walk.
- Jeimer Candelario went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-1.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-5.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Sam Benschoter gave up just one run on two hits over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
- Luis Mey gave up one earned run on two hits in an inning of work. He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (26-24) Won 3-0
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4.
- Jose Franco pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked a batter, and struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (18-36) Won 3-2
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 2-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with his eighth home run of the season.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up one run on two hits in six innings. He walked a batter and struck out nine.
Daytona Tortugas (24-30) Won 11-3
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a walk and two stolen bases. He has 30 stolen bases this season.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-6 with a double.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with two walks.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a double.
- Ovis Portes gave up two runs on one hit in an inning of work. He walked two.
- Juan Martinez gave up just three hits in six scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out three.
ACL Reds (10-15) Lost 11-8
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-3 with a walk.
- Drew Davies went 1-4 with a double.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-1.
- Sheng-En Lin gave up one run on one hit over three innings. He struck out three and walked a batter.
