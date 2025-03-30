Down on the Farm: Will Benson Has Two More Hits, Bats Beat Redbirds 4-1
The Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, were back in action on Saturday.
Quinn Mathews started for the Redbirds, who is the Cardinals' second-ranked prospect.
Here are how some of the Reds' prospects performed.
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with a walk and a strikeout.
- Will Benson went 2-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with an RBI and a strikeout.
- Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with a walk and a strikeout.
- Will Banfield went 0-2 with two walks and a strikeout.
- Carson Rudd gave up just one hit and a walk in three scoreless innings.
- Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning and did not allow a hit or walk a batter.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit and a walk, but got out of trouble and did not allow a run in his inning of work.
The Bats were 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. All eight of their hits were singles. They defeated the Memphis Redbirds 4-1 to move to 2-0 on the season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast