Down on the Farm: Will Benson Has Two More Hits, Bats Beat Redbirds 4-1

Will Benson has started out on fire in Triple-A Louisville.

Greg Kuffner

Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, were back in action on Saturday.

Quinn Mathews started for the Redbirds, who is the Cardinals' second-ranked prospect.

Here are how some of the Reds' prospects performed.

  • Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with a walk and a strikeout.
  • Will Benson went 2-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.
  • Noelvi Marte went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with an RBI and a strikeout.
  • Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with a walk and a strikeout.
  • Will Banfield went 0-2 with two walks and a strikeout.
  • Carson Rudd gave up just one hit and a walk in three scoreless innings.
  • Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning and did not allow a hit or walk a batter.
  • Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit and a walk, but got out of trouble and did not allow a run in his inning of work.

The Bats were 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. All eight of their hits were singles. They defeated the Memphis Redbirds 4-1 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

