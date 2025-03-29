Down on the Farm: Will Benson and Noelvi Marte Power Louisville Bats to 9-4 Win
We're excited to kick off a new series focusing on the Cincinnati Reds’ minor league system, where we’ll spotlight how the team’s top prospects perform each night.
The Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, started their season on Friday night. Here were the standout performers:
- Will Benson went 3-5 with a home run and an RBI.
- Noelvi Marte went 3-4 with two doubles.
- Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, and an RBI.
- Tyler Callihan went 1-5 with a home run.
- Will Banfield went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
- Lenny Torres Jr. pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and struck out two.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up two runs in his lone inning of work. He walked a batter, gave up a hit, and struck out two.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a hit, but tossed a scoreless inning of work.
The Bats were just 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but six of their 14 hits went for extra bases. They beat the Memphis Redbird 9-4 to move to 1-0 on the season.
Watch highlights from the game below:
