Down on the Farm: Will Benson and Noelvi Marte Power Louisville Bats to 9-4 Win

A big day for the Louisville offense on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
We're excited to kick off a new series focusing on the Cincinnati Reds’ minor league system, where we’ll spotlight how the team’s top prospects perform each night.

The Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, started their season on Friday night. Here were the standout performers:

  • Will Benson went 3-5 with a home run and an RBI.
  • Noelvi Marte went 3-4 with two doubles.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, and an RBI.
  • Tyler Callihan went 1-5 with a home run.
  • Will Banfield went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and struck out two.
  • Yosver Zulueta gave up two runs in his lone inning of work. He walked a batter, gave up a hit, and struck out two.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up a hit, but tossed a scoreless inning of work.

The Bats were just 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but six of their 14 hits went for extra bases. They beat the Memphis Redbird 9-4 to move to 1-0 on the season.

Watch highlights from the game below:

Greg Kuffner
