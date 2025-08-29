Inside The Reds

Reds Catching Prospect Dominating Florida State League

He is having a great season.

Cincinnati Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno is having an excellent season for the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. In his first full season, he is leading the Florida State League in a slew of offensive categories.

The 19-year-old catcher is leading the FSL in home runs with 15, RBIs with 76, doubles with 32, OPS at .931, slugging percentage at .505, and on-base percentage at .426.

"Duno can show off a plus arm from behind the plate and he’s pretty athletic given his 6-foot-2 frame, something he’ll have to manage as he matures so he can continue to block and receive well," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The Reds don’t have a catcher ahead of him in the system to block him, so he’ll dictate his own pace. The first order of business is to have a full, healthy campaign in his age-19 season."

Duno is the Reds' third-ranked prospect and was recently named to the MLB pipeline Top 100 list, coming in at 73.

