Six Cincinnati Reds Prospects Featured in Updated MLB Pipeline List
The Cincinnati Reds farm system went through a bit of a transition recently. With the promotions of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Andrew Abbott, Noelvi Marte, and more, the farm system got a lot younger. Now, we are seeing that youth coming into their own.
Chase Burns
Chase Burns leads the Reds as their number one overall prospect and number two overall according to MLB Pipeline. Burns had major hype coming into this year after being drafted number two overall and has delivered. He posted a 1.77 ERA through 13 starts in the minor leagues before his much-anticipated MLB debut on June 24th against the New York Yankees. Burns had a rough start in his second start in Boston, where it appeared he was tipping pitches, but he has number one starter potential and looks to be the future leader of the Reds' pitching staff.
Rhett Lowder
Rhett Lowder finds himself climbing on the newest list. Previously listed at number 35, he has climbed up to number 26. Lowder made his MLB debut in 2024 and showed potential to be a frontline starter for the Reds. He posted a 1.17 ERA in 6 starts last season, but has been dealing with injuries and is currently on the 60-day injured list. The future of the Reds' rotation looks really promising with Rhett Lowder and Burns leading the way.
Sal Stewart
The biggest riser on this list is Sal Stewart. Stewart began the season as the Reds' 83rd-ranked prospect; he has moved all the way up to number 52. Stewart is somewhat of a rarity in today’s game. He has great plate discipline and, throughout his young professional career, has walked more than he has struck out. He is also having a career year in the power category. In 73 games, he has 10 home runs. His career high was 12 in 2023, and that was in 117 games. I think Louisville is in the cards for Sal very soon. He was just named as a Futures Game participant for the Reds and could see himself playing for the big club in 2026.
Cam Collier
Like Stewart, Cam Collier had a steep climb up the prospect list as well. He climbed 28 spots, moving from number 90 to 62. Collier began the 2025 season on the injured list with a torn ligement in his thumb, but returned in a big way. In 120 at-bats up to this point, Collier is batting .350 with a .954 OPS. He has a smooth stroke that has gap power to all fields. He is currently listed as a third baseman, but is playing first base with Stewart playing third, and that is where I think he projects. Even with the delayed start to this season, we could see Collier on the Major League roster sometime in 2026.
Chase Petty
In 2024, Chase Petty earned his way onto the MLB top 100 list at number 98. In 2025, he moves up to number 77. Petty is still very young, just 22 years old. Petty pitched his way up to Triple-A Louisville in 2024, so it felt inevitable he would make the Reds roster at some point in 2025. He made his MLB debut on April 30th against the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed 9 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched and command has been hard for him to harness at the big league level. If Petty can gain command and limit walks, like he has shown the potential to do so in Triple-A, he could be a serviceable mid-rotation starter for the Reds.
Alfredo Duno
Alfredo Duno is the newcomer on the top 100 list for the Reds. Duno is a kid in a grown man's body. Duno is 6'2" and 210 pounds. Duno could only DH in the DSL in 2023 due to an elbow injury but flashed a .944 OPS at the plate. Once he was healthy and able to play behind the plate, he flashed his arm strength. He's deceptively athletic at his size and shows ability to block pitches. Duno is the only catcher on any kind of prospect list, but he is still just 19 years old. He could make a jump to Dayton at some point this season. He was also added to the MLB Futures Game roster along with Stewart. Duno's ETA is some ime in 2028
You can see the full list pf updated Reds prospect here.
