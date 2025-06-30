Two Cincinnati Reds Prospects Selected to Play in All-Star Futures Game
Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Sal Stewart and catching prospect Alfredo Duno have been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta.
The Futures Game is an annual seven-inning exhibition that includes at least one prospect from every organization.
Stewart is having a tremendous season with Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .327/.390/.498 with 27 extra-base hits in 71 games.
The 21-year-old is the Reds' third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
"Stewart’s advanced approach has been apparent from day one of his pro career," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He carried a miniscule 15.7 percent career strikeout rate into the 2025 season and he’s walked as often as he’s struck out (138 BB vs. 139 Ks). He makes a lot of hard contact and can send line drives to all fields consistently against all kinds of pitching."
Duno is slashing .269/.422/.453 with 25 extra-base hits in 64 games with Low-A Daytona this season.
The 19-year-old is the Reds' seventh-ranked prospect.
Reds prospect Cam Collier played in the game last season and was named the 2024 Futures Game MVP.
You can see the Reds' announcement below:
