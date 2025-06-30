Two Cincinnati Reds Prospects Selected to Play in All-Star Futures Game

Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Sal Stewart walks with Barry Larkin between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Sal Stewart and catching prospect Alfredo Duno have been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta.

The Futures Game is an annual seven-inning exhibition that includes at least one prospect from every organization.

Stewart is having a tremendous season with Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .327/.390/.498 with 27 extra-base hits in 71 games.

The 21-year-old is the Reds' third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

"Stewart’s advanced approach has been apparent from day one of his pro career," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He carried a miniscule 15.7 percent career strikeout rate into the 2025 season and he’s walked as often as he’s struck out (138 BB vs. 139 Ks). He makes a lot of hard contact and can send line drives to all fields consistently against all kinds of pitching."

Duno is slashing .269/.422/.453 with 25 extra-base hits in 64 games with Low-A Daytona this season.

The 19-year-old is the Reds' seventh-ranked prospect.

Reds prospect Cam Collier played in the game last season and was named the 2024 Futures Game MVP.

